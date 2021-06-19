Woman suffers from critical head injury after grabbing onto pickup truck following argument

Jun. 19—A woman suffered critical head injuries after exiting a pickup truck in the middle of a Salt Lake street, then grabbed onto the vehicle as it departed, according to Honolulu police.

Police said the incident occurred at about 5 :45 p.m. on Thursday at Bougainville and Radford drives.

A 27-year-old man driving a 2020 Nissan Frontier pickup truck was heading west on Bougainville Drive when witnesses observed an argument inside the truck.

Witnesses said a woman in her 20s or 30s left the passenger side of the truck, then pounded on its windows.

The man, meanwhile, drove the truck around other vehicles in an apparent attempt to get away from her, police said.

She eventually grabbed onto the truck, and as it turned left onto Radford Drive, she fell and hit her head on the pavement.

The man stopped and ran back to tend to her.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, but that speed, alcohol nor drugs do not appear to be contributing factors.