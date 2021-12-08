Woman suffers gunshot wound

Dec. 7—KERNERSVILLE — Police are investigating the circumstances of a woman being shot Saturday evening.

Kernersville Police Department officers went about 7:20 p.m. to the Kernersville Medical Center, where a woman who had been wounded reported that she had been shot in the 200 block of Friar Woods Court.

The woman was treated and released from the hospital.

Police did not release any other information.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask that anyone with information call the Kernersville Police Department's Criminal Investigative Division at 336-996-3177.