Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Dayton shooting

Oct. 11—A woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting late Monday morning in Dayton.

Police were called to the Caho Street around 11:30 a.m. on a shooting, said Dayton Police Lt. Jason Hall.

"Upon arrival they discovered an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound," he said. "This individual was removed to the hospital for treatment in life-threatening condition."

Initial reports indicate a male shot a woman. Police dispatchers said the suspect left the scene on foot.

Dayton police's homicide unit was called to the scene to investigate, Hall said.

As of 12:30 p.m., investigators were searching a vacant house and the street was blocked.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or Miami Valley CrimeStoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).

We will update this story as more information is available.