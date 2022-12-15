Woman suffers non-life-threatening injuries in Brockton shooting

BROCKTON − Detectives are investigating an overnight shooting on West Chestnut Street, police said.

An unidentified woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries when she was shot in her foot around 12:53 a.m. Tuesday at 672 W. Chestnut St., Brockton police Lt. Paul Bonanca said.

A sheriff's deputy from the Plymouth County Bureau of Criminal Investigation investigates a shooting scene on West Chestnut Street in Brockton on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.

"The victim was transported to a local hospital," he said.

No arrests had been made as of early Wednesday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Brockton: Woman injured in shooting on West Chestnut Street