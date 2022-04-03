A woman suffers serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Stoneham

A woman is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in Stoneham Saturday night, officials said.

According to Stoneham Police and Fire officials, the victim was hit by a car in the parking lot of Hill Side Garden Apartment complex on Hill Street.

Police say the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating.

There is no word yet on possible charges.

The woman was taken to a Boston hospital for her injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

