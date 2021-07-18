Woman suffers severe head injury after subway robbery in Lower Manhattan

Associated Press

An armed robber in the San Francisco Bay Area pistol-whipped an Asian man and a person who tried to intervene in what police described Friday as a “brazen” attack in broad daylight. The man was standing on a corner of Oakland's Chinatown on Thursday when two men walked up and tried to take his belongings. The attack comes amid a wave of assaults against Asian Americans in the San Francisco Bay Area and across the country since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the U.S.