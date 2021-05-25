Woman suing fertility doctor, accusing him of impregnating her with his own sperm

A New Jersey woman accused a doctor of "medical rape" by secretly using his own sperm to impregnate her nearly 40 years ago, she said in a federal lawsuit filed on Tuesday.

Bianca Voss said she paid her OB-GYN, Dr. Martin Greenberg, $100 to secure sperm from an anonymous donor at a sperm bank in 1983, according to her civil complaint filed in New York.

The procedure led to a successful pregnancy and birth of her daughter, Roberta Voss, in 1984.

It wasn't until Roberta Voss purchased a DNA kit from 23andMe in the fall of 2020 that she discovered her biological father was a man named Martin Greenberg, born in 1943 and now living in Florida.

"Dr. Martin Greenberg inserted his own sperm into this patient, Bianca Voss. He did so without her consent and against her wishes," according to the complaint by Voss' attorney Jason Kane. "Some people call this horrific act 'medical rape.' But regardless of the name, Greenberg's heinous and intentional misconduct is unethical, unacceptable and illegal."

Greenberg did not immediately return several emails and phone calls to his Florida home on Tuesday, seeking comment.

The DNA bombshell has left Voss feeling "victimized" and has led to "debilitating anxiety and emotional pain," the lawsuit said.

There's no way Voss would have signed off on Greenberg being the sperm donor, according to the lawsuit.

"Defendant stood over Plaintiff with her legs spread in stirrups and inserted his own bodily fluids into her," Kane wrote. "Plaintiff would never have agreed to allow Defendant to use his own sperm to impregnate her. Defendant used his position of trust and authority to insert his own sperm into Plaintiff. He violated his oath as a physician."

The lawsuit did not name a dollar figure sought but said that "the amount in controversy exceeds $75,000, exclusive of interest and costs."

In addition to monetary damages, Voss and her adult daughter want to know more about Greenberg's medical history.

"Aware that Greenberg's son unfortunately passed away at an early age, she wanted to know if she may have inherited a concerning medical condition," the lawsuit said. "She also wanted to know if she may have passed on such a condition to her own child."