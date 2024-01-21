Woman suing Kennywood Park, says cheese from Potato Patch fries gave her second-degree burn

A Pittsburgh woman is suing Kennywood Park, saying Potato Patch food injured her.

According to court documents, Charmaine Charles Halsel bought French fries from the Potato Patch in July 2022. She says hot cheese dropped onto her right hand when she received them and caused a second-degree burn.

Halsel says the burn caused permanent scarring, painful burning and blisters.

The complaint claims Kennywood was negligent for allowing food “too hot for human consumption” to be sold.

The document argues that Halsel has suffered pain, and inconvenience. embarrassment and mental anguish and says she has been unable to enjoy the ordinary pleasures of life. It also says she has undergone medical treatment and will have to continue to do so.

Channel 11 has reached out to Kennywood Park for comment but has not heard back at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

