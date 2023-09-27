A woman is suing after she fell while dining at a Mississippi Coast steakhouse

A woman is suing the parent company of the LongHorn Steakhouse in Gulfport after she says she was injured at the restaurant.

Darlene Lott, of Gulfport, filed the suit in Harrison County Circuit Court last week against the Darden Corp. and a LongHorn restaurant manager.

Lott says she was invited for a meal at the restaurant in April 2022 when she lost her balance and fell on a slippery area.

In her lawsuit, Lott says there were no warning signs about the floor and she learned after her fall that other patrons had slipped in the same area. She claims the restaurant knew about the dangerous conditions and was negligent by not correcting it.

Lott says she suffered “severe and disabling” injures to her hip, shoulder and neck that have left her “temporarily and totally” disabled. She is seeking an unspecified amount of damages, which she hopes will include past and future medical expenses.

Darden Corp. has yet to respond to the lawsuit, which represents only one side of a legal argument.