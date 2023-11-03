Woman who supplied fentanyl in fatal overdose of Fort Collins woman sentenced to prison

A Fort Collins woman has been sentenced to prison for supplying another woman with the fentanyl pills that led to her overdose death last fall.

Andrea Branco, now 40, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday after previously pleading guilty to fentanyl distribution resulting in death, a Class 1 drug felony.

Fentanyl distribution resulting in death is a new charge in Colorado created by the state legislature to give law enforcement and prosecutors stronger tools to combat the fentanyl crisis. In recent years, fentanyl has been responsible for a growing number of overdose deaths statewide and in Larimer County. In 2021 there were 38 overdose deaths involving fentanyl in the county, up from 17 in 2020.

Fort Collins police Chief Jeff Swoboda called fentanyl "the No. 1 drug" circulating in the city in a recent presentation to the Fort Collins City Council. In that presentation, Swoboda said 57 people have died from drug overdoses in Fort Collins between January 2022 and August 2023, and fentanyl was responsible, partially responsible or suspected in 36 of those fatal overdoses.

Branco is the first person to be sentenced under the new charge created by Colorado's "fentanyl accountability" bill, which took effect July 1, 2022.

Branco was arrested Sept. 7, 2022, six days after 24-year-old Kara Gorman was found dead in her apartment. Branco admitted to selling Gorman four fentanyl pills and foil so she could use the pills. The Larimer County Coroner's Office said Gorman died from an accidental overdose shortly after she bought the pills from Branco.

Gorman was a straight-A student in high school and had hopes of becoming a doctor when she started college, her family said in statements to the court during Branco's sentencing hearing Thursday. But Gorman began experimenting with drugs and became addicted her sophomore year, Gorman's mother, Dani Vonfeldt, said.

"Kara loved life," Vonfeldt said. "She was always smiling, laughing, giggling."

Vonfeldt said Gorman sought help with her addiction in March 2022, and she doesn't know what made her daughter relapse the night of Sept. 1, 2022, but that is "the day my world turned upside down."

"I'm not exactly sure what caused her to relapse and why she would take fentanyl because she knew what it could do to her. We'll never know," Vonfeldt said. "All I know is I'll never be able to hear her laugh, to see that beautiful smile of hers, to talk to her and just listen to her."

Gorman's older sister, Mackenzie Smith, said in a statement read by their mother that, since her sister's death, "life feels more empty, dull and unexciting." Smith said in difficult times she would often call her sister, which she can no longer do because Branco sold her fentanyl.

Other family members told the court about the hole that is left in their lives since Gorman's death, with her presence and laughter missing at their last family vacation and in daily interactions.

"This is a void that will never, ever, ever be replaced," Gorman's grandmother Paulette Albright said in a written statement.

Gorman's father, Adam Gorman, told the court he has tried to put this behind him and move forward, but every day feels like the day she died.

"I'm her dad and I was supposed to protect her," he told the court in a statement, but he feels like a failure.

Gorman's stepfather, David Vonfeldt, said he first came into Gorman's life when she was 6, and "from Day 1, she and I were buddies." He said it's been a daily struggle since Gorman's death, knowing she "will never get to fulfill her dreams."

Several family members told the court how difficult it is knowing that Gorman won't get to finish college, get married or have children. Gorman's boyfriend, Tyler Wallace, said Gorman was the first person to get him to consider getting married or having children, something they will never have the opportunity to do now.

"When I met Kara, something within me changed," Wallace said in a written statement. "Kara brought out all the best parts in me."

'As addicts, we convince ourselves it won't happen to us'

As a fentanyl addict, Branco said she had been using the same fentanyl pills that she sold to Gorman in the days leading up to Gorman's fatal overdose.

"I wish I had been the one who had died that day," Branco said.

Branco said she takes accountability for her actions that led to Gorman's death and that she is "beyond sorry for their tragic results."

Branco said she "was not a drug pusher, profiting off the addictions of others ... I was simply an addict myself, caught in a cycle of desperation where the difference between right and wrong became blurred."

Branco said she had struggled with addiction for a long time, and she is "saddened and ashamed how far my addiction has taken me from my morals and values."

"In twisted logic of addiction," Branco said she thought she was helping Gorman the night she sold her the fentanyl by giving her what she thought she needed.

"It was never my intent to harm Kara or anyone," she said. "... I only wish with all my heart this wakeup call did not come at the expense of Kara's life."

In the year she has been incarcerated at the jail, Branco said she has been telling her story to others as a "cautionary tale."

"As addicts, we convince ourselves it won't happen to us," she said.

After completing her sentence, Branco said she "will use my time like that gift that it is," and hopes to go back to school to finish her degree: something she acknowledged Gorman never got to do.

"I plan to earn my freedom every step of the way," Branco said. "I only wish with all my heart that Kara had the same chance."

Sentence 'will not stop drug addicts from selling drugs'

Branco previously described herself to a probation officer as a drug user who "occasionally sold fentanyl to other drug addicts," Deputy District Attorney Lynzi Maas said in Thursday's sentencing hearing.

But Maas said the night Branco sold Gorman the fentanyl, Branco texted Gorman trying to sell her heroin. Gorman asked if Branco had fentanyl and she said yes and the two arranged a deal, but Branco continued to ask if Gorman wanted other drugs.

Investigators also found a ledger in Branco's apartment, listing sales of different drugs to various individuals dating back to March 2022, six months before Branco sold Gorman the fentanyl, Maas said.

"She was dealing drugs to more than just Kara, she wasn't just a user," Maas said.

Because of Branco's "reckless endangerment for human life (and) the depth of harm she has caused this community," Maas asked for a sentence that would provide the "justice that Kara (and her loved ones) deserve:" 20 years in prison, which is the maximum sentence allowed by the plea agreement.

Branco was rejected from community corrections, so 8th Judicial District Judge Gregory Lammons had to choose between prison or probation.

Branco's attorney, Andrew Bertrand, said other people he previously represented in similar cases received community-based sentences and "they did not squander it." He advocated for a probation sentence for Branco so she could access treatment for her addiction issues that she can't receive in prison.

Bertrand said Branco has been sober since her arrest, and as she became sober he could see the gravity of this case hit her. Since becoming sober while in custody at the jail, Bertrand said Branco has admitted to selling the pills and "she takes accountability for that and she has remorse for that."

"This case does not have to be a tragedy that creates further tragedy," Bertrand said. "... (Prison) will do very little to correct my client's understanding of drugs or understanding of what she did wrong."

Lammons said these kinds of cases are difficult to impose sentences in because he has to balance the fact that the defendant didn't intend to do harm or cause the feelings of "anger, sadness and despair" for the family and friends who lost a loved one.

Lammons said if he could impose a sentence in this case that would stop other people from selling drugs, he would.

"I'm not foolish," Lammons said. "The sentence in this case will not stop drug addicts from selling drugs to other addicts."

Lammons sentenced Branco to 10 years in the Department of Corrections, acknowledging that the case was too severe to impose a community-based probation sentence, but a longer prison sentence wasn't necessary and that he believes Branco regrets her actions.

"I don't believe she's going to get out and start selling drugs again," Lammons said.

Fatal fentanyl overdose investigations take 'unprecedented resources'

Since Colorado's "fentanyl accountability" law went into effect in July 2022, the 8th Judicial District Attorney's Office and Larimer County law enforcement agencies "have put unprecedented resources" into what they refer to as "fentanyl homicide investigations," according to a news release from the district attorney's office.

“I am incredibly proud of the collaboration we’ve had in Larimer County that has allowed us to achieve this first of its kind result,” District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin said in the news release. “Today’s sentence marks a turning point in our ability to hold those committing murder with fentanyl accountable and proves these laws are a successful piece of combating the fentanyl epidemic.”

There have been three distribution of fentanyl resulting in death cases filed by the 8th Judicial District Attorney's Office, including Branco's case, according to records maintained by the Coloradoan.

A Loveland man was arrested in January for allegedly supplying the fentanyl that killed a 15-year-old in July. The man, 31-year-old Samuel Strait, remains in the Larimer County Jail on a $750,000 bond and has a jury trial set to begin in mid-January.

An Evans man was arrested in April for allegedly supplying the fentanyl that caused the death of a Larimer County woman in November 2022. The man, 56-year-old Rodolfo Dominguez, also remains in jail on a $750,000 bond with a jury trial scheduled for late January.

Substance use and addiction treatment resources

SummitStone Health Partners: 970-494-4200

Colorado Opioid Synergy Larimer and Weld (CO-SLAW): 1-844-944-7529 or at northcoloradohealthalliance.org/addictionresponseteam

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline: 1-800-487-4889

Connect Effect Colorado: connecteffectco.org/parents

Resources from the 8th Judicial District Attorney's Office

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Woman sent to prison in Colorado's 1st 'fentanyl accountability' case