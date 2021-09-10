Woman surrenders after standoff in Pittsburgh

Sep. 10—An armed woman who had barricaded herself in a building South Braddock Avenue in Pittsburgh surrendered without incident early Thursday night, according to Pittsburgh police.

The woman, who was not identified, ended the standoff in the 200 block of South Braddock Avenue at 7 p.m. and was going to be taken into custody, once being medically cleared by paramedics who responded to the incident, police said

The city's SWAT unit responded to the emergency. Police had called to her to safely surrender, according to the Pittsburgh Public Safety's Twitter page.

Additional details were not available late Thursday night.

