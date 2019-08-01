Woman who survived Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting, 2017 Las Vegas massacre: 'I can't believe this is happening again'

One woman who narrowly escaped a mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival says she experienced a harrowing feeling of familiarity watching terrified guests as they fled an oncoming hail of bullets.

Alicia Olive, who escaped the 2017 massacre at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas, told KTXL she was attending the California food fair on Sunday with two friends — brothers Christopher and George Cook, whom she met in a Vegas survivors's Facebook group — when 15 people were shot, three fatally, by a gunman.

The Gilroy shooting took place less than two years after the trio lived through the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, which claimed the lives of 58 concertgoers.

"I can’t believe this is happening again," Olive recalled thinking when she head gunshots ring out.

Olive told CNN she fell into a depression following the Route 91 shooting and felt little desire to leave her home in Vegas until April, when she decided to move to California.

She told the outlet she finally began to feel healed enough to go out in public and thought the family-friendly Gilroy Garlic Festival was a good place to try letting her guard down.

Thankfully, Olive and the Cook brothers escaped Sunday's carnage physically unharmed, but Olive says many of her emotional wounds have been ripped back open.

"I don't know how it'll be when I go out [now]," she told CNN. "But I know I feel a lot of the same things as I did when Vegas happened."

Despite her multiple experiences with mass shootings, Olive says she refuses to accept them as "inevitable."

"We can’t tell that to the families that lost someone. Say, 'Oh well that’s life, that's America,'" she told KTXL. "It's not enough. It’s time to say enough is enough."

In the days following the Gilroy shooting, which claimed the lives of 6-year-old Stephen Romero, 13-year-old Keyla Salazar and 25-year-old Trevor Irby, multiple tales of heroism emerged.

Family members of young Keyla, who was anxiously waiting to celebrate her 14th birthday on Aug. 4, said she died in an act of bravery as she stayed behind to assist a relative who used a cane while others began to flee the gunfire.

In another emotional tale, relatives of a 10-year-old girl said the child spotted the 3-year-old son of Wendy and Francisco Towner, both of whom had been shot, standing directly in the gunman's path.

The girl quickly dragged the toddler under a nearby table and both children, along with the Towners, survived the attack.