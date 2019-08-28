Woman survives 80ft fall after attempting yoga pose on sixth-floor balcony

Emergency services can be seen transporting the young woman to hospital shortly after she fell from the balcony's sixth floor: Marca TV

A Mexican woman has survived an 80ft fall after she slipped while doing an extreme yoga pose over the edge of her sixth-floor balcony.

Alexa Terrazas, 23, was hanging off the edge of her balcony when she fell onto the driveway of her building in the northeastern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon on Saturday, local media reported.

An image said to be her final moments before she hit the ground has gone viral on social networks and been picked up by news outlets around the globe.

In a video from the scene emergency crew can be seen clambering up a grassy bank as they carried the injured woman on a stretcher into the waiting ambulance.

The Mexican college student was subsequently taken to a local hospital where she underwent 11 hours of surgery and as of Monday afternoon was reported to be in a critical condition.

Local media reported the young woman had 110 broken bones and she may take up to three years to fully recover from her injuries.

El Imparcial reported the woman, originally from Chihuahua, was a student of Wellness and Nutrition at the Tecnológico de Monterrey.

LLEVA AL EXTREMO

PRÁCTICA DEL YOGA

Al practicar un tipo de yoga al extremo, una joven de San Pedro cayó desde el balcón de su depa a 25 metros de altura.

Alexa Terrazas tiene 110 huesos rotos. Le tienen que reconstruir tobillos, rodillas, cara etc. y no caminará en 3 años. pic.twitter.com/0ftoHPcMCa — JavoRayado (@javierehdz) August 27, 2019

Other organisations said she was the daughter of a local entrepreneur Alberto Terrazas Seyfert, a former President of the National Chamber of the transformation industry in the young woman’s hometown.

The El Imparcial news outlet said neighbours had previously seen Ms Terrazas practicing yoga from the balcony of her apartment.

The Nuevo Leon Attorney General’s office had opened an investigation and found the fall was the result of an accident not any structural damage to the balcony, local media reported.