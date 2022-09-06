Woman survives crash, then is fatally struck while walking for help, Louisiana cops say

A woman was fatally struck by a pickup truck after surviving a wreck, Louisiana police say.

The woman was driving west on Toby Mouton Road in Duson, Louisiana, early Sept. 6 when her car went off the road and hit a culvert, a spokesperson for the Duson Police Department told McClatchy News in a phone call.

Police say the woman wasn’t hurt in the accident, and shortly after crashing, she exited the vehicle and began walking for help.

While the woman was walking, she was struck and killed by a pickup truck just after 1:30 a.m., according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is being investigated, and police confirmed to McClatchy News that the truck driver was not impaired.

