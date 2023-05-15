Woman survives sexual assault, drives herself to Decatur police station

A woman’s survival story came with a public safety alert from Decatur Police Department.

Officers are still searching for the man who sexually assaulted her.

Neighbors checked their surveillance cameras before bed Sunday evening.

“We have a Ring camera on the front door, been looking to get something on the back door (to) look in the back yard after this,” Adam Flake said.

His neighbor was outside her W. College Avenue home Friday at 7:00 a.m. when police said a man held her at gunpoint, ordered her inside her home, and sexually assaulted her.

“This is really surprising in this neighborhood, particularly, that something like that would happen here,” Jon Baime said.

“Total shock. I walk these streets all the time and I totally feel safe,” Stacy Baeszler said.

Police said the man forced the woman to drive him to a location in DeKalb County.

That’s when she managed to escape and drove herself to the Decatur Police Department where she made it inside the lobby to get help.

That was 9:00 a.m., two hours after her attack began.

“That’s very, very, very shocking and concerning,” Baeszler said.

The neighborhood where it happened is filled with family homes, schools, and a private college.

“It’s a sign that we have to look out for each other in this neighborhood and have each other’s backs,” Baime said.

Flake said neighbors started spreading the word about the assault within hours, checking cameras and sending e-mails.

They are still checking and staying alert.

“Everyone’s been texting and emailing, making sure that we’re keeping an eye out for anything that’s different,” said Flake.

The description police have of the attacker is not specific.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta.

