Woman Survives In Wild Off Yogurt; Outhouse Rescue | NorCal In Brief

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — As the weekend wraps up, we've rounded up all the stories you may have missed Saturday and Sunday to prepare you for Monday.



But before we jump into the top stories, Golden State residents should know that a woman was able to survive for six days on a six pack of yogurt in the snowy Northern California wilderness in Lassen County.

Sheena Gullet, 52, had been driving through treacherous weather conditions on dirt roads off of Highway 44 in Lassen County with Justin Lonich, 48, when their vehicle got stuck in the snow on April 14, according to the Lassen County Sheriff's Office.

The pair attempted to walk back to the highway, but Gullet fell behind after the soles of her boots wore out, the station reported. The two became separated in heavy snowfall.

Read more about that here.

From a dog fight and an assault that's being investigated as a hate crime in Santa Cruz to a woman that was pulled to safety after she became trapped at the bottom of an outhouse toilet — here are some of the stories you might have missed this weekend.

Santa Cruz Dog Fight Escalates To Hate Crime, Assault

A man and a woman flung homophobic slurs and assaulted two men after their dogs got into an altercation, police said.

CA Woman Rescued After Falling 'Head First' Into Outhouse Toilet

Fire crews came to the aid of a Golden State woman who fell into a vault toilet in Washington after attempting to fish her phone out of it.

CA Sameday Customers Could Be Eligible For Refunds For COVID Tests

Swaths of Californians could be eligible for money back on COVID-19 tests after the company was accused of distributing fraudulent results.

Woman Survives Off Yogurt For 6 Days In CA Snow: Report

A woman managed to survive for six days in the wilderness by rationing a six pack of yogurt.

CA Man Arrested Amid Threats Made To Webster's Dictionary Over Gender

A man was arrested after officials said he made violent threats to the company for the definitions of "girl," "woman" and "female."

Story continues

CA Breaks Ground On Largest Urban Wildlife Crossing

Construction has begun on what is billed as the world's largest wildlife crossing for mountain lions and other animals in SoCal.

Family Of Belmont Teen Who Died Of Overdose To Hold Educational Event

A memorial foundation established in the memory of a high school senior who died of a fentanyl overdose last year is hosting an event.

San Mateo Sheriff's Investigators Looking For Female Armed Robber

Police were looking for a suspect who robbed a group of teenagers at gunpoint early Saturday morning.

Petaluma DUI Driver Arrested Following Rollover Collision

A motorist was arrested after their vehicle reportedly rolled over and collided with a parked pickup truck.

April Showers In NorCal Won't Bring An End To Local Water Restrictions

The rain won't be enough to stave off the state's third year of drought, and that means another round of strict city-level restrictions.

Motorcyclist Killed In Crash On Ygnacio Valley Road

A man was killed early Sunday morning when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle on Ygnacio Valley.

Union City Fatal Collision Closes Multiple Lanes Of I-880

Three of the four lanes of northbound Interstate Highway 880 in Union City were closed early Sunday following a fatal collision.

Livermore Police Help Woman Scammed Out Of $9,500

Police were able to help a woman recover money she sent via UPS to a man in Arizona who identified himself as Jason Chew.

Man Found Dead In Car In Napa County

A 23-year-old man was found dead Saturday morning after his vehicle likely went into a steep ravine in Napa County.

Masking No Longer Required Starting Monday In SF's Public Meetings

SF city employees and members of the public who want to continue to wear masks are encouraged to do so.

South SF Suspect In Connection With Bank Robbery

Police in South San Francisco on Friday arrested a man in connection with a bank robbery.

Union City Man Faces Up To 40 Years For 7-Eleven Robberies

A Union City man has pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery affecting interstate commerce, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

SF Fugitive Arrested In Georgia

Authorities reported a fugitive wanted since 2020 in connection with a series of armed burglaries was found in another state.





















This article originally appeared on the San Francisco Patch