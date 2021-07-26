Woman, suspect injured in shooting at Brooksville BioSpine clinic, deputies say

BROOKSVILLE — A female victim and a man suspected of shooting her at a Brooksville medical clinic were airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries Monday, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.

Just before 10:30 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office was flooded with 911 calls about a shooter inside the BioSpine Institute, 7101 Mariner Boulevard near Landover Boulevard, sheriff’s spokeswoman Denise Moloney said.

Within minutes, some 30 deputies arrived at the clinic and began searching the building room by room, evacuating patients and employees, Moloney said. Eventually, officers discovered a man believed to be the shooter hiding near a back office. The man, who was not immediately identified, had a gunshot wound and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Deputies did not shoot the man, Moloney said, but she didn’t say who did. He was placed under arrest and will receive medical care under sheriff’s guard.

“Some people sheltered in place, some people were just running out. Some people ran to a church next door or another doctor’s office nearby,” Moloney said. “People were just getting out of there and getting to whatever safe place they could.”

The circumstances of the woman’s shooting were not immediately clear. Investigators believe she and the suspect know each other.

Mariner Boulevard remained closed to traffic at1:30 p.m. and authorities were asking the public to avoid the area. Investigators are still processing the scene and interviewing witnesses, Moloney said.

