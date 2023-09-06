Woman and suspect killed, deputy shot in violent Lexington County home invasion

Two people are dead and a deputy was shot in a violent early morning home invasion involving ex-spouses in western Lexington County.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a Wednesday morning news conference that deputies responded at about 1:26 a.m. after receiving a home invasion call in the 100 block of Prismatic Way, which is in the Rocky Springs subdivision off Calks Ferry Road.

When deputies arrived, they could hear a gunshot in the house, Koon said. Deputies went into the house and, immediately upon entering, a deputy was shot, the sheriff said. The deputy retreated from the home.

That deputy survived the shooting and was scheduled for surgery at a local hospital later Wednesday morning, Koon said.

Shortly after the deputy was shot, the male suspect in the case got in the female victim’s car and barreled through a closed garage door, and a chase ensued, Koon said. Officers from the Lexington Police Department responded and joined Lexington County deputies in the chase, which lasted for several miles. The South Carolina Highway Patrol joined in and used tire deflation devices that helped slow the suspect’s car, the sheriff said.

Koon said the suspect was firing multiple shots at officers during the chase.

“As the car came to a stop just down the road, the suspect jumped out of the car with his handgun, still more gunfire was exchanged,” Koon said. “We were able to incapacitate the suspect. Ultimately, he was pronounced deceased.”

Meanwhile, back at the home on Prismatic Way, the female victim was pronounced dead, Koon said.

The suspect and female victim — neither of whom were named by Koon during the Wednesday news conference — were formerly married, but divorced in 2022. They share an 8-year-old child, who was home during the incident, Koon said. The child has since been released to the care of his grandfather, the sheriff said.

Koon and Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green have asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate the officer-involved shooting portion of the incident.

The sheriff said “multiple rounds” of gunshots were fired during the chase and at least one patrol car was hit with a gunshot.

“It’s just a tough day,” Koon said. “Lexington County needs prayers this morning. Obviously, we’ve got a family that will never be the same, and we’ve got a deputy shot. ... Our hearts go out to that little 8-year-old.”