Woman suspected of 2020 date-robbery scheme arrested

Feb. 4—GOSHEN — A Greenfield woman has been arrested for her suspected role in the robbery of a Goshen man who thought he was meeting up for dinner.

Morgan Carlson, 21, is charged with armed robbery for her alleged involvement in a scheme to rob a man after arranging a date over SnapChat. She was recently transferred to Elkhart County after her arrest in Greenwood in October, along with a man also thought to be involved.

The April warrant charging her with the Level 3 felony was served on Jan. 25. Carlson was booked in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on $100,000 bond, but paid it and was released shortly after her arrest.

She hired an attorney and appeared remotely for her initial hearing in Elkhart County Circuit Court on Thursday. Judge Michael Christofeno entered a not-guilty plea on her behalf and gave her a preliminary jury trial date of June 27.

Also charged in the October 6, 2020, incident is 22-year-old Adonis Blake, of Ingalls. The warrant for his arrest has not yet been served.

Robbery scheme

The victim told Goshen police that the woman he arranged to meet asked for help with her car when they met in a parking lot. While he was looking at it, two armed men appeared and robbed him.

He said they took his chain necklace, wallet and phone, as well as taking cash from his glovebox. The two men then got into the woman's car and drove off.

Police obtained security footage which showed the incident unfold as the man described, and looked at text messages he received from the woman. They later traced the number to Blake and to an Elwood address.

Investigators learned that Blake was in a relationship with Carlson. The victim identified her when shown a photo array that included her picture, according to police.

Carlson was questioned but not arrested at the time. WTHR of Johnson County reported on Oct. 7 that she was arrested after being spotted by investigators who were watching a Greenwood-area house.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office learned that Blake was still in the residence, along with three handguns and a seven-month-old child.

SWAT officers surrounded the house and tried to communicate with Blake. He initially refused to talk but eventually walked out of the back of the house and was arrested, the news outlet reported.