Woman suspected in 2021 deadly Central Lubbock shooting arrested

A 20-year-old woman wanted by police in connection with a deadly 2021 shooting is in custody.

Catelyn Pina was booked Wednesday morning into the Lubbock County Detention Center, according to jail records.

Pina is listed as a murder suspect in the Sept. 1, 2021 fatal shooting of 30-year-old Domingo Siri, police announced in a news release on Friday.

Pina initially agreed to surrender to police 2 p.m. Friday after investigators obtained a warrant for her arrest. However, Pina never showed.

The case against Pina stems from a Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation that began when Lubbock police responded to a shots fired call about 1:13 a.m. in the 1600 block of 28th Street.

Responding officers found Siri and 20-year-old Cleotis Johnson suffering gunshot wounds. Siri, who was found in the driveway, died at the scene. Johnson, who was inside the home, suffered moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center.

Police investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute between two groups of drug traffickers, according to court documents.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Woman arrested in 2021 Central Lubbock deadly shooting