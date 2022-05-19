Woman suspected in armed robbery arrested in Victorville

Rocksan Nunez, 26, of Victorville was arrested on suspicion of committing an armed robbery in Apple Valley. She was later located in a stolen vehicle, sheriff’s officials said.

A woman suspected in an armed robbery in Apple Valley was arrested after she was found in a stolen vehicle in Victorville, said San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials.

Rocksan Nunez, 26, remained at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on Wednesday, with bail set at 150,000, booking records show.

She was scheduled to appear Wednesday in Victorville Superior Court.

The Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station said that at 5:17 p.m. on Sunday, deputies were dispatched to the report of an armed robbery in the 21000 block of Highway 18.

A man at the property said when he confronted two subjects taking property from the yard, one of them pointed a handgun and robbed him of his wallet. Both subjects then fled the location before deputies arrived.

At approximately 12:07 a.m. on Monday, Victorville Sheriff’s Station deputies located the vehicle used during the robbery and conducted a felony traffic stop. The driver, Nunez, was identified as one of the suspects in the robbery.

During a vehicle search, deputies recovered the stolen property and the gun used in the robbery. A records check revealed the gun and the vehicle were stolen.

Nunez was booked into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto for armed robbery

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact Deputy McMillan or Detective Gagne at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at wetip.com.

