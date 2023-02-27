Woman suspected of attacking ex-boyfriend at Lafayette post office

Lafayette police/file illustration

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Pia Henry went to the U.S. Post Office about 1:15 a.m. Monday to confront her ex-boyfriend, which ultimately resulted in her arrest, according to Lafayette police.

Henry, 55, of West Lafayette, went to the employee area, where she found her former boyfriend working. She struck her ex-boyfriend at least once in the face, then pulled a gun on him during an argument inside the post office in the 3400 block of South Street, police said.

She then left the post office before police arrived.

However, police caught up with her a few hours later at her home in the 3400 block of Rhyolite Court in West Lafayette. They arrested her about 4:15 a.m. Monday.

Police jailed Henry on suspicion of domestic battery, intimidation with a deadly weapon and pointing a firearm, police said. She remained incarcerated as of Monday afternoon, according to online Tippecanoe County Jail records.

