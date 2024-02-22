Woman suspected of burglarizing Apple Valley home, caught wearing stolen clothing

Rachel Anita Ramos, 45, of Victorville, is suspected of burglarizing a residence in Apple Valley. She was later located wearing stolen clothing from the home, authorities said.

A Victorville woman suspected of breaking into a Apple Valley home was caught wearing stolen clothing from an alleged victim, authorities said.

Rachel Anita Ramos, 45, was arrested for the suspected burglary, which was reported on Sunday in the 22800 block of Bear Valley Road, sheriff’s officials stated. The caller told deputies they were not home when they watched a woman on their home surveillance cameras attempting to get into a shed.

Deputies responded to the location and contacted the suspect, later identified as Ramos, authorities said.

While talking to Ramos, another neighbor reported their home had been broken into. Deputies investigated and found that Ramos was wearing clothing stolen from the home, sheriff’s officials reported.

Ramos was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, where she was found to be on post-release community supervision. She was later transported to the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, according to police.

Ramos was booked on suspicion of violating the terms of her release and is being held on a no-bail warrant, according to sheriff’s officials.

On Wednesday, the Victorville District Attorney’s Office filed felony charges of suspected burglary against Ramos, according to authorities.

Anyone with any information about this investigation is asked to call Apple Valley sheriff’s station at 760-240-7401 or sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Woman suspected of burglarizing Apple Valley home