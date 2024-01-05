Woman suspected of capital murder, arson in Christmas Eve killings at Fort Worth apartments

A 35-year-old woman is responsible for the killings of two people who were found at an east Fort Worth apartment complex after a fire erupted there on Christmas Eve, the Fort Worth Fire Department has alleged.

Kristen Lewis was arrested on Friday on suspicion of capital murder of multiple people and an arson offense. She was wanted on a bond violation in connection with a methamphetamine possession indictment at the time of the killings.

Authorities have not publicly described the cause of the victims’ deaths. Dwight Durham, 47, died on Dec. 27 at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, according to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office. A 28-year-old woman who was at the apartments also died. A medical examiner’s office has not released her name, but a police report identified her as Galisha Gaston.

The victims were slain at the Tides at Meadowbrook apartments, a complex of buildings in the 600 block of King George Drive.

A fire department spokesperson did not immediately respond to an inquiry that asked about the relationship between the victims and their relationship to Lewis.

A firefighter was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The three-alarm fire was under control in about an hour. It displaced 25 residents.