Woman, suspected of car theft, is arrested after 80-mph pursuit in Stanislaus County

Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputies pursued a suspected stolen car Saturday on East Keyes Road, with the chase ending in a crash north of Turlock.

During the 3 p.m. pursuit, the woman driving a suspected stolen vehicle drove east at 80 mph and ran stop signs on Keyes Road as she was pursued by two deputies, Sgt. Leland Lawson said.

As the car approached the Keyes and Geer Road intersection, the driver attempted a left turn onto Geer, lost control of the vehicle and crashed in an orchard. She was arrested and taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, Lawson said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Traffic was light on Keyes Road during the chase, but the woman is expected to be charged with driving into oncoming traffic and willful disregard for safety, he said.

Renee Lancaster, 39, who has a previous address in Stockton, was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a stolen vehicle and evading peace officers.

Lawson said the incident began at a service station Saturday at Golden State Boulevard and Keyes Road. Authorities were informed that parties planned to exchange a stolen vehicle there.

A sheriff’s deputy arrived and tried to detain Lancaster, but she sped way with the car and drove east on Keyes Road at high speed.

The 2016 Kia was reported stolen out of Riverbank, Lawson said. Lancaster was on probation for a vehicle theft conviction, he said.