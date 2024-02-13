Woman suspected of dragging owner of vehicle during attempted carjacking in Adelanto

A 21-year-old woman is suspected of attempting to carjack a vehicle while the trapped owner was dragged through a parking lot in Adelanto.

On Sunday, Victor Valley sheriff’s Deputy Schwingel was conducting an area check at Bank of America when he saw a woman, later identified as Jessi Betts, enter the driver’s seat of a vehicle that she did not own. The vehicle’s owner tried to pull Betts out, but the suspect shut the door, trapping his arm inside and his body against the car, sheriff’s officials said.

Betts then accelerated at a high rate of speed through the parking lot and over the curb, dragging the victim.The vehicle stopped when it collided with a fire hydrant and fence, authorities said.

Betts exited the vehicle and attempted to run from the deputy. The woman then threw herself onto the ground and “started repeatedly slamming her head onto the cement, according to Schwingel.

Schwingel arrested the woman and tried to get her to stop hurting herself, sheriff’s officials said.

The condition of Betts and the victim is unknown, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Victor Valley sheriff’s station at (760) 552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Woman suspected of attempted carjacking in Adelanto