Woman suspected of Dugina's murder in Russia has nothing to do with Azov regiment

Soldiers of the Azov Special Operations Forces have reported that the claim about the regiment allegedly having something to do with the assassination of Daria Dugina, daughter of Alexander Dugin, the pro-Putin ideologist, is another low-quality fake from the FSB.

Source: Press-conference held by the Azovstal defenders; the National Guard of Ukraine

Quote: "The FSB are not working hard enough to justify their salaries. This fake is very funny.

I don’t know this woman. The documents provided by the opponents belong to a person who is not a soldier of the Azov Regiment. Our military uniform is MultiCam [camouflage pattern – ed.]. All our documents contain photos of us dressed in the MultiCam uniform.

You can check this piece of news right now. The woman in the news is dressed in the dress uniform of the National Guard of Ukraine. And it is stated on her official ID that she is the soldier of the 3057 military unit of the National Guard of Ukraine.

A separate Azov special forces squad belongs to the 3057 military unit of the National Guard of Ukraine, but not everyone who is in service in the 3057 military unit is an Azov soldier, and this woman is not an Azov soldier either."

Details: According to the Ukrainian defender, the official ID exhibited by propagandists could have been found in some military unit in occupied Mariupol: "If we look carefully at what is written on her ID in pencil, we will see that the ID was altered because she got married".

Quote: "This is this woman’s old ID which was just lying around somewhere in the archives at the 3057 military unit site in Mariupol. So Russians found this document and are now passing it off as a "Yarosh business card" [an Internet-meme ridiculing Russian propaganda which went viral in 2014 after a similar incident – ed.].

It isn’t serious. It is a low-quality, hastily made fake."

Details: The Azov soldier revealed that he has found his own personal information in propagandist social media groups. According to Russian Telegram channels, he has already died.

Apart from that, it was reported at the briefing that there is not a single woman with the rank of colonel among the Azov soldiers.

Moreover, there is not a single female soldier in Azov.

The National Guard of Ukraine also reported that "Natalia Pavlovna Vovk never served in the Azov Special Operations Forces of the National Guard of Ukraine".

The National Guard of Ukraine links such lightning-fast Russian investigations with Russia trying to somehow justify the internal Russian decision to recognise the Azov regiment as a terrorist organisation.

Propagandists also released a video featuring alleged Ukrainian citizen Natalia Vovk, whom the occupiers suspect to be Dugina's murderer.

Background:

On 20 August in the Moscow region, a car carrying Daria Dugina, daughter of "Putin ideologist" Alexander Dugin and a Russian Kremlin-aligned media RT journalist, exploded.

The Office of the President of Ukraine denied that Kyiv was responsible for the killing of Dugina.

Illia Ponomaryov, ex-member of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, claimed that the so-called National Republic Army had allegedly confessed to the assassination.

Russian investigators claimed that the car in which Daria Dugina, the daughter of "Putin ideologist" Alexander Dugin, died, was detonated remotely.

On 22 August, the Russian FSB claimed that the assassination of Daria Dugina was prepared and carried out by the Ukrainian special services.

