Woman suspected of DUII arrested after crashing into retaining wall and tree

A Eugene woman suspected of driving under the influence was arrested after crashing into a retaining wall and tree in the 1600 block of Quaker Street, Eugene Police said.

A 30-year-old Eugene woman suspected of driving under the influence was arrested Saturday night after crashing into a retaining wall and tree in the 1600 block of Quaker Street, Eugene Police said.

According to police, bystanders who were outside at the time of the crash attempted to assist the driver, but the woman fled the scene. The woman was seen going into a backyard in the 3200 block of Kevington Avenue, police said.

More local news: Portland woman charged with manslaughter, DUII in OR-58 crash that killed 5-year-old

An officer spotted the woman, and she was taken to Lane County Jail on charges for alleged DUII, driving while suspended, reckless driving and hit-and-run.

Makenzie Elliott covers breaking news and public safety for The Register-Guard. Reach her at MElliott@gannett.com. Find her on Twitter at @makenzielliott.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Woman suspected of DUII arrested after crashing into wall and tree