Christina Correa, 35, was arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing 63-year-old Charles Malone at a home in Victorville. He was later found injured in the parking lot of a Rite-Aid. He died at a local hospital, police said.

On Monday night, deputies were called to the parking lot of Rite-Aid at 14515 Mojave Drive. When deputies arrived, they found Charles Malone in the driver's seat of a vehicle.

The Victorville man was unconscious and suffering from a stab wound to his torso, police said.

Malone was rushed to a hospital, where he later died, according to authorities.

Homicide detectives began interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence.

Detectives said the stabbing happened at a home in the 15800 block of Papago Place. After being stabbed, Malone then drove himself — about a mile — to the Rite-Aid parking lot, police said.

Christina Correa, 35, of Victorville, was identified as the suspect. It's unclear how the two know each other or what Correa's motive was.

She was arrested and booked into High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of homicide, sheriff’s officials said. Correa was later moved to the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, where she remains in custody without bail, police said.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the sheriff’s homicide detail at (909) 890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact We-Tip at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Woman suspected of fatally stabbing 63-year-old man in Victorville