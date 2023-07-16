Woman suspected of human trafficking arrested in Henry County
A woman suspected of human trafficking was arrested Friday in Henry County.
Officers with the Henry County Police Department were alerted by a license plate reader about a vehicle occupied by a suspected wanted by the FBI Atlanta for human trafficking.
An officer was performing traffic enforcement in the Jonesboro Road area and spotted the vehicle.
The officer made a traffic stop on the vehicle and arrested the suspect.
She was taken to the Henry County Jail and FBI Atlanta was notified.
