Woman suspected of kidnapping Columbus twins expected to change plea Wednesday afternoon

Nalah Jackson, 25, seen here at an April 2023 Franklin County Common Pleas Court hearing, is expected to change her plea in U.S. District Court Wednesday afternoon. Jackson is accused of kidnapping twin 5-month-old babies in December 2022.

A woman accused of kidnapping twin infants who were in a car she stole in December 2022 is expected to change her plea Wednesday afternoon in federal court.

Nalah Jackson, 25, previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of kidnapping a minor in U.S. District Court. The change of plea hearing is set for 2 p.m.

On Dec. 19, 2022, Jackson stole a vehicle that was idling outside a restaurant in the Short North. In the backseat of the vehicle were Ky'Air and Kason Thomas, who were both 5 months old at the time, according to police. The twins' mother was working as a food delivery driver and had gone into the restaurant to pick up an order, leaving the car running with the babies inside.

The next morning, a passerby found one of the twins, Ky'Air, in a car seat in the parking lot outside Dayton International Airport.

Two days later, Dec. 22, 2022, police arrested Jackson leaving a home in Indianapolis. A few hours later, the stolen vehicle was found in Indianapolis and two women found Kason. Neither twin was harmed.

Related coverage: Woman charged with kidnapping Columbus twins pleads guilty to unrelated vehicle thefts

The kidnapping sparked an AMBER Alert and significant media attention given the twins' age and how close the incident occurred to Christmas.

Jackson was brought back to Ohio and has been held in custody ever since.

One of the twins, Ky'Air, died on Jan. 28, 2023 in what the Franklin County Coroner's office ruled a sudden unexplained infant death. His death was determined to be unrelated to the kidnapping.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Woman suspected of kidnapping Columbus twins to change plea Wednesday