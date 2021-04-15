Woman suspected of killing her children in SoCal and carjacking in Kern, arraigned in Bakersfield Wednesday

Apr. 14—A woman suspected of killing her three young children in Los Angeles, fleeing north through Kern County and carjacking a vehicle along the way pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Wednesday in Kern County Superior Court.

Liliana Carrillo, 30, was apprehended in Tulare County on Saturday after being identified as the sole suspect in the deaths of her three young children, whose bodies were discovered in Reseda earlier in the day.

In Kern County, four felony charges have been filed in incidents involving two separate vehicles and two victims although the crimes occurred within moments of each other, according to the Kern County District Attorney's Office.

"Today, Liliana Carrillo was arraigned on carjacking, attempted carjacking and auto theft charges regarding the April 10 event that happened in the Kern County area about 10 miles north of Bakersfield," Joseph Kinzel, assistant district attorney, said outside the courthouse following the arraignment.

Carrillo was apprehended in Tulare County, Kinzel said, but was brought back to Kern County by investigators from the D.A.'s office.

"They also made sure the court was aware of all the circumstances that led up to the alleged crimes of this case," he said.

Those circumstances were key to Carrillo being held on $2 million bail.

"There is probable cause to go forward with this case," Kinzel said of the alleged crimes that occurred in Kern County.

The Southern California cases are being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.

While Kinzel said he would not discuss in detail the facts of the case, he did provide some context.

"What I can say is Ms. Carrillo is alleged to have been involved in, potentially, an incident where her vehicle had been disabled, and there were people that tried to help."

And rather than accepting that help, the allegations are that Carrillo took a vehicle.

At this point, there is no evidence that a gun was used in the commission of a crime, Kinzel said.

A preliminary hearing for Carrillo is scheduled for May 10 in Kern County Superior Court.

