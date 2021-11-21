Woman suspected of negligent homicide after 2-year-old daughter drowns in Pima County

Photo of steps into a pool.

A Pima County mother is being charged with negligent homicide after her 2-year-old daughter drowned in the family's residential pool.

Sarah Coleman, 29, called a family member on Saturday evening and told them that her daughter had drowned, according to Pima County Sheriff's Department press release.

Pima County sheriff's deputies and members of the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a drowning call at the home in Vail around 4:30 p.m.

When the fire department arrived at the home, they tried to save the child by attempting various life-saving measures, according to the press release. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Coleman told detectives she and the child were both at home, then told them that she fell asleep and woke up to find her daughter in the backyard pool, already dead.

She told sheriff's deputies she tried to perform life-saving measures before finally calling her family.

Detectives found "criminal violations" while investigating and have arrested Coleman on suspicion of one count of negligent homicide. The Sheriff's Department did not specify what the violations were.

Reach breaking news reporter Steven Hernandez at steven.hernandez@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @The_HdzCo.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 2-year-old girl fatally drowns at Pima County home; mother charged