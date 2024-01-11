Woman suspected of poisoning husband after speaking with person who posed as soap star

A Townsend woman is under investigation by police on suspicion of poisoning her husband after speaking with a scammer posing as soap opera star Thorsten Kaye, court records show.

“Making an amazing soup. Special potion,” the 64-year-old woman, Roxanne Doucette, allegedly texted a scammer during a Dec. 1 conversation in which they told her she needed to get “rid of” her husband.

Court records show that hours later, the woman’s husband, 73-year-old Paul Doucette, was rushed to the hospital “unresponsive” but “breathing” after she called 911 and reported him ill.

The man regained consciousness and Roxanne Doucette has not been charged with poisoning him, court records show. However, records on file in Ayer District Court show she was arrested in the hospital Dec. 3 after refusing to allow police to seize her phone and tablet for evidence connected to a possible attempted murder investigation.

According to a police narrative filed in court, Doucette kicked at police – at one point making contact with an officer’s crotch – and was charged with interfering with a police investigation, resisting arrest and assault and battery on a police officer.

Doucette – who has since been charged with violating a restraining order filed by her husband – was ordered confined to her Townsend home, where she recently denied poisoning her husband in interviews with multiple TV news outlets.

“I absolutely did not poison him,” Roxanne Doucette told WHDH-TV.

Screenshots of text messages the woman’s daughter showed police, officers wrote in court documents, suggest otherwise.

According to a report filed in court by Townsend Officer Michael Marchand, Doucette’s daughter contacted police Dec. 3 after becoming concerned that messages between her mother and a scammer pointed to foul play.

Marchand wrote in his report that Townsend police had, earlier in the day Dec. 3, taken a report from Roxanne Doucette and her daughter regarding an alleged scam.

According to the report, Roxanne Doucette had been scammed out of money by a person she was texting who represented themselves as Kaye, a German-British actor who has appeared in "All My Children," among other soap operas.

The woman’s daughter told police that she was going through text messages on her mother’s phone regarding the scam when she came across exchanges that led her to believe her mother may have poisoned her father.

According to the report, the daughter showed police screenshots of text messages from her mother’s phone, including one from Dec. 1 in which the person posing as Kaye wrote, “You have to get rid of your husband honey. I need you so much.”

Roxanne Doucette responded that she needed to do some thinking, Marchand wrote, then texted the person back at 2:34 p.m. that she was “Making an amazing soup. Special potion. He will be hungry when he gets back. Just enough for him.”

At 4:26 p.m., Marchand wrote, Doucette went on to say, “Hubby got back not feeling well. Maybe I can collect life insurance.”

“Thorsten responds, ‘When will that be,’” Marchand wrote. “Roxanne says, ‘Don’t know.’”

Doucette called 911 at 5:11 p.m., Marchand wrote, and reported her husband was “very dizzy earlier” and was “sitting in a chair, mumbling, not making sense.” Paul Doucette was taken to Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer “unresponsive” but “breathing,” Marchand wrote.

Marchand wrote that when Doucette regained consciousness at the hospital, he told his daughter that his wife had “made made him soup, but that it wasn’t very good” and tasted “bitter.”

Marchand said the daughter told him a toxicology report on her father came back negative, but that she believed it had only tested for opioids, cocaine or alcohol.

Marchand wrote that after speaking with the daughter and viewing the screenshots, police began an investigation into a possible attempted murder.

He said when speaking with Roxanne Doucette with his body camera rolling, Doucette denied harming her husband, though she referenced the messages with the scammer.

“She stated that she thought she was talking to a star, and that she had always wanted to meet a star,” Marchand wrote.

Marchand said it appeared Roxanne Doucette was “putting a lot of thought” into what she was saying, “always looking off to her left, and never at me.”

When he informed her he needed to seize her cellphone and tablet, Marchand wrote, Doucette refused, ultimately resisting arrest while kicking at police.

Marchand said he intended to search the devices and that he also discussed searching the woman’s home for evidence of poisoning with her daughter.

Marchand’s report indicated that police were already investigating the report of the scam that Roxanne and her daughter had made earlier that day.

In an email reply to a Telegram & Gazette inquiry Thursday, Townsend Police Chief James Sartell said he couldn’t offer further comment on either probe.

“Suffice to say that both issues are under investigation and as such, it would be improper for me to comment beyond that,” he wrote.

Paul Doucette appeared briefly via Zoom in Ayer District Court Thursday, where he was granted permission to have his vehicle retrieved from his home.

Paul Doucette, who did not speak substantively at the hearing, was granted a restraining order against his wife last month that will run until Dec. 4.

In paperwork he filed in support of the restraining order, Doucette said he was hospitalized for four days after he was “poisoned" by his wife.

Roxanne Doucette was ordered to stay away from and have no contact with her husband, court records show - terms police say she violated by sending him a letter days later.

Court records show police charged Roxanne Doucette with violating a restraining order Dec. 12 after she allegedly inserted a letter to her husband inside an envelope of bills she had a neighbor send him.

“I want my husband back. I miss you so much,” Doucette allegedly said in a handwritten note in which she asked him to consider dropping the restraining order.

Court records show that a lawyer for Roxanne Doucette, Marc Bellerose, filed a request to terminate the restraining order on her behalf in late December, arguing there was no proof that a poisoning had occurred.

The request was withdrawn before it was to be heard Thursday, court staff confirmed. Bellerose could not immediately be reached Thursday for comment.

Roxanne Doucette, who is on house arrest, is scheduled to return to Ayer District Court Feb. 8 for pre-trial hearings in both her criminal cases.

In paperwork for his restraining order, Paul Doucette wrote that his wife had a history of mental health problems and a history of abusing prescriptions.

A lawyer who represented Paul Doucette at Thursday’s hearing regarding his vehicle could not immediately be reached for comment afterward.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Mass. woman suspected of poisoning husband at urging of scammer