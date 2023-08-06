Woman suspected of road rage attack on vehicle with baby girl inside in Apple Valley

The San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office has filed charges against an Apple Valley woman suspected of using a deadly weapon during a road rage attack on a vehicle with a couple and a baby girl inside.

Icela Angelina Martin, 27, was arrested in connection with the incident, which occurred at 3:02 a.m. on July 30, near Choco and Corwin roads in Apple Valley.

Sgt. James Marshall responded to the incident at the intersection located north of Highway 18.

Deputy Steven Jacquez, who assumed the investigation, alleged that Martin had contacted the victims on Tao Road, according to sheriff's officials.

The victims included a 22-year-old woman, a 23-year-old man and a 5-month-old girl, all from East Los Angeles.

Martin was yelling at the victims as she approached and began banging on their vehicle. The victims were able to drive away and Martin followed them in her vehicle, sheriff’s officials said.

Martin was arrested and taken to the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto. She was released on Aug. 1 following a court order.

After reviewing the case, the district attorney’s office in Victorville filed felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon against Martin.

Sheriff’s officials did not explain a motive for the suspected attack or indicate whether Martin and the victims knew each other.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Jacquez at the Apple Valley sheriff’s station at 760-240-7400 or sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

