Woman suspected in Saturday’s campground stabbing near Northwest Washington Fairgrounds

An argument Saturday afternoon led to a person being stabbed at a campground near the Northwest Washington Fairgrounds and the arrest of an Arizona woman on suspicion of assault.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Saralyn Lepchenske, 35 and from Yuma, Arizona, into Whatcom County Jail Saturday, Aug. 13, on suspicion of first-degree assault.

Deputies were called at 3:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1800 block of Kok Road to assist the Lynden Police Department on a reported stabbing, sheriff’s office spokesperson Deb Slater told The Bellingham Herald in an email, adding that the incident was at a campground behind the Northwest Washington Fairgrounds.

Witnesses told law enforcement that Lepchenske and another person got in an argument that led to fighting, Slater reported.

Shortly after the disagreement became physical, Lepchenske produced a butterfly knife, according to Slater.

The victim attempted to grab the knife away from Lepchenske, but she fell backward, Slater reported.

The victim, still holding on to Lepchenske, also fell, landing on top of Lepchenske, and the knife punctured the victim’s leg, according to Slater.

The victim, who knew Lepchenske before Saturday’s incident, was taken to St. Joseph’s hospital in Bellingham for treatment of his or her injuries, Slater reported.