Woman suspected of shooting, killing metro Atlanta father arrested in Texas

The woman suspected of shooting and killing a metro Atlanta man while he was trying to help a friend change a tire has been arrested.

DeKalb County police confirmed to Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon that Zarmaya Tyson was arrested today in Texas in connection with the murder of Reginald McDonald.

McDonald’s wife, Arista Pittman, said he went to the Columbia Mill Apartments on Flat Shoals Road to change a tire for a young woman on the morning of Nov. 9.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Pittman said the young woman was like a stepdaughter to him from a previous relationship.

“There’s nothing bad to say about him,” said Pittman. “He’s loving and devoted. He loved his family. He loved his kids. He would do anything for anybody.”

According to the incident report, McDonald’s friend told police that shortly after McDonald arrived, her ex-girlfriend, Tyson, also arrived.

TRENDING STORIES:

She then said an argument ensued between McDonald and Tyson. After he went back to changing the tire, the woman told police that Tyson shot and killed him.

“He had nothing to do with their situation,” said Pittman. “He just came over there to give the girl a helping hand, and because of that, his life was taken.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

McDonald is survived by his wife and the couple’s 2-year-old son.

IN RELATED NEWS: