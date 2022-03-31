Woman suspected in shooting that sent one person to hospital, Memphis police say

Memphis Police released a photo of a person of interest wanted in connection with an aggravated assault.

On March 25, officers responded to an incident at 1039 Chambliss Rd., where several people were involved in a fight.

Someone in a black four-door sedan fired several shot, hitting one person multiple times, police said.

The victim was taken to Regional One.

One of the suspects has been identified as Mary Ozier, 26.

Police said she should be considered armed and dangerous.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Call 901.528.CASH with tips.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: