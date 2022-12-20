Woman suspected of stealing $1,300 in merchandise from SLO Target store. Do you know her?

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a women suspected of stealing $1,300 worth of items from Target on Monday.

The agency shared photos of the suspect on social media on Tuesday

The woman has brunette hair and light skin, according to the photos San Luis Obispo police shared.

She was seen wearing a black blouse with tan or mustard yellow dress pants and carrying a large black purse at the time of the crime, police said.

The SLO Police Department asks anyone with information to call 805-781-7312 and reference case No. 221219107.