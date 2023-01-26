Woman suspected of trying to assault deputy in Victorville

Stephanie Padilla, 36, was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and trying to assault a deputy in Victorville.

A 36-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and trying to assault a deputy in one Victorville neighborhood.

The Victorville Sheriff’s Station reported that at around 4:58 p.m. on Jan. 19, deputies were dispatched to a violation of a court order at a residence in the 10000 block of Maricopa Road.

Deputies learned that suspect Stephanie Padilla of Victorville was acting erratically and banging on the front door of a home.

Deputies arrived at the scene, detained Padilla, and learned that she had not been served the domestic violence restraining order, which listed the homeowners as the protected party.

Deputies served Padilla with a restraining order and arrested her for being under the influence of a controlled substance. At that time, she attempted to kick a deputy multiple times, according to sheriff’s officials.

Padilla was charged on suspicion of attempting to assault a peace officer and transported to the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, sheriff’s officials said.

During the booking process at the center, deputies discovered concealed methamphetamine on Padilla and added a charge for bringing a controlled substance into jail, sheriff’s officials said.

Padilla is being held at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, with bail set at $15,000.

