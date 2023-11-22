Woman suspected of trying to take child from shopping cart wanted

SANTEE, Calif. — A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest of a woman suspected of attempting to take a child from their parents’ shopping cart in Santee, authorities said.

The attempted kidnapping of the child occurred Monday before 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Town Center Parkway, Lt. Chris Galve with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release Tuesday.

A woman described as around 40 years old with long blonde hair, standing 5-foot-7 and a thin build tried to take the child from the cart several times, according to law enforcement. The child, who was secured with a lap belt, was not hurt.

Substitute teacher arrested after suspected ‘inappropriate activity’ with teen: police

The suspect then left the scene as the child’s parents called police, Galve said. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt or jacket that possibly had a white stripe on it and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Santee Sheriff’s Station at (619) 956-4000. You can remain anonymous by calling San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.