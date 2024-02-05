Woman suspected of trying to run over hospital security guard in Victorville

Lynn Cynthia Duenas Lujan, 51, was arrested on suspicion of trying to run over a security guard at Victor Valley Global Medical Center before leading deputies on a traffic pursuit that ended at the Victorville Courthouse.

A 51-year-old woman is suspected of trying to run over a hospital security guard before leading deputies on a traffic pursuit that ended at the Victorville Courthouse.

At 1:25 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 2, deputies responded to a report of a woman in a black Toyota Corolla, who tried to run over a security guard near the emergency room of Victor Valley Global Medical Center, authorities said.

The hospital is located at 15248 Eleventh Street in Victorville.

The suspect, later identified by deputies as Lynn Cynthia Duenas Lujan, 51, of Victorville, fled the area before police arrived. She returned to the hospital parking lot and drove straight toward and around a sheriff's deputy’s vehicle as she fled the scene for a second time, police stated.

Deputies attempted to stop Lujan, but she failed to yield and led them on a nearly 3-mile pursuit through Victorville, authorities said.

Lynn Cynthia Duenas Lujan, 51, was arrested on suspicion of trying to run over a security guard at Victor Valley Global Medical Center before leading deputies on a traffic pursuit that ended at the Victorville Courthouse.

Near the Victorville Courthouse, deputies performed a PIT maneuver on the vehicle that turned into the courthouse parking lot and became disabled, sheriff’s officials said

When Lujan refused to exit the vehicle, deputies deployed pepper balls at the suspect, who eventually complied. She was taken into custody without further incident, authorities said.

Lujan was booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon/not a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon/not a firearm/on a police officer, and evading police with disregard for safety, sheriff’s officials said.

Lujan was transferred to the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, with bail set at $100,000, according to authorities.

Sheriff’s officials did not reveal the motive behind the suspect’s actions, or why she drove to the courthouse, where she is scheduled to appear on Tuesday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Victorville sheriff’s station at 760-241-2911. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact We-Tip at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Woman suspected of trying to run over security guard in Victorville