Woman suspected of trying to stab employee at WinCo in Victorville

A 31-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of attempting to stab a store employee during a robbery at the WinCo Foods store in Victorville.

At 11:47 a.m. on Friday, July 14, Deputy Bellamy from the Victorville Sheriff’s Station was dispatched to a robbery that just occurred at the WinCo at 15350 Roy Rogers Drive.

The suspect, identified as Felica Lineberg of Victorville, allegedly stole over $300 in merchandise from the store, and attempted to stab an employee with a large kitchen knife, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputy Bellamy arrived and detained Lineberg in the parking lot. The suspect was arrested and booked into custody at High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto.

Lineberg was transferred to the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. She faces possible charges of felony robbery, and felony assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm). Her bail was set at $50,000.

Knife assault, shooting

In recent years, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies have responded to some serious incidents at the Victorville WinCo.

In August 2022, a 39-year-old Victorville resident was shot by deputies after he allegedly tried to assault them with a knife at the WinCo, the Daily Press reported.

Deputies rendered medical aid and airlifted him to a hospital where he was in stable condition, sheriff’s officials said at the time.

In December 2019, a shooting occurred in front of the WinCo, leaving one man injured and patrons running.

Arriving deputies found one man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital. His condition was unknown at the time.

Anyone with information about the July 14 incident is urged to contact the Victorville Sheriff’s Station at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

