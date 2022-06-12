Woman sustains life-threatening injuries late Saturday afternoon, police say

A woman was injured late Saturday afternoon, according to Montgomery police spokesperson Lieutenant Raymond Carson.

Police and Fire Medics responded to the 3500 block of Coachman Road a "subject cut" call at around 5:50 p.m. A woman sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital, Carson said.

There is no additional information available for release and the investigation is ongoing.

