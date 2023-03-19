Woman sustains life threatening injuries in shooting on East Reynolds Street on Saturday

A 22-year-old woman sustained life threatening injuries in a shooting in the 1500 block of East Reynolds Street around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Springfield Police Lt. Jason Brands said a 23-year-old male suspect was taken into custody from the scene and questioned.

Neither the victim nor the suspect have been identified.

Brands said there were no other injuries reported at the scene.

SPD's detective bureau is working on the case.

This story will be updated.

