Woman’s SUV found weeks after she vanished going to see siblings, North Dakota cops say

Police are investigating after they say a vehicle belonging to a woman who went missing in August has been found.

Claudine Leibl was driving from Montana to North Dakota on Aug. 23 to her sibling’s home but never arrived, according to a news release from the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

Her phone’s last activity was Sept. 11, the release said.

On Oct. 17, authorities found Leibl’s 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser in Fargo, North Dakota, but she was not with it, WSAW reported.

“My family needs some help finding our sister,” Troy Kuntz said on Facebook. “My family and I ask you to please keep your eyes open for her. “

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Leibl is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 120 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wood County Sheriff’s Office at 715-421-8700.

Missing hiker stranded overnight after texting friends he was lost on Hawaii trail

Woman’s body found in water days after she vanished on walk, California police say

Co-workers got ‘odd’ texts from woman’s phone before ex-boyfriend killed her, cops say