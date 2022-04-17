Woman ‘swinging a knife’ climbs through Taco Bell drive-thru, takes cash, NC cops say

A woman wielding a “large knife” climbed through a Taco Bell drive-thru and stole cash in North Carolina, police said.

Officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at the restaurant on Akron Drive in Winston-Salem just before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, the Winston-Salem Police Department said in a news release.

Investigators discovered that a woman in her 40s had climbed through the drive-thru window while “swinging a knife” and taken a cash drawer with “an undisclosed amount of money,” police said.

The woman then fled the area in a brown SUV that was waiting outside, police said.

No workers were hurt during the incident, according to police.

Police said they’re investigating and that no additional details are available. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

Winston-Salem is about 100 miles west of Raleigh.

