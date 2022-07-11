Woman swinging a machete tries to steal vehicle from outside a home, NC cops say

A woman armed with a machete is accused of trespassing, swinging the weapon at a person and attempting to flee the scene in a vehicle she didn’t own, North Carolina police said.

Deputies got a call at 8:23 p.m. on Friday, July 8 about a woman who was trespassing at a home in Elon and swinging a machete at someone, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses told officials the woman had gotten into the victim’s vehicle and tried to escape the scene before deputies arrived, according to the release.

Once deputies determined the 38-year-old suspect from Burlington had been trespassing, they found her still armed with the machete in the victim’s vehicle near the home, the news release said.

Deputies secured the machete and took the woman into custody. She was transported to the Alamance County Detention Center, according to deputies.

The woman faces the following charges, according to the release:

one count of felony break and/or enter a motor vehicle

one count of felony larceny of motor vehicle

one count of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon

one count of misdemeanor second-degree trespass

She was held on $10,000 unsecured bond with a 48-hour hold, deputies announced.

Elon is about 60 miles northwest of Raleigh.

