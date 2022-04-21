Woman swipes 112 rings worth $450K in Manhattan Diamond District heist

A woman swiped 112 rings worth about $450,000 when a worker at a Manhattan Diamond District shop stepped into a back room, police said Thursday.

The bling thief is still at large. Two lookouts — another woman and a man — are also being sought.

The heist happened just before 3 p.m. on April 7 at a W. 47th building where scores of diamond and jewelry dealers work.

With the lookouts in place, the thief appears to have asked an employee for help. The employee headed to a back room and she began stuffing 112 white and yellow gold diamond rings into a bag.

The three suspects — Hispanic and ranging in age from late 20s to 40s — were last seen entering the nearby Rockefeller Center subway station, where the man was captured on video taking off his sports coat and putting it into a bag.

The woman who took the jewels was wearing a black sports jacket and black cap during the heist but was last seen wearing a purple and white tie dye Hollister sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about them is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.