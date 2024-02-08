Woman can’t believe big Arkansas lottery win — and neither do her kids. ‘No way’

Yevonda Frachiseur, an avid Arkansas lottery player, has a simple yet reliable strategy — keep playing the same numbers “over and over again.”

Even still, the Fort Smith woman was blown away to learn she had won the Jan. 31 Natural State Jackpot drawing, Arkansas Scholarship Lottery said in a Feb. 7 news release.

“No way,” Frachiseur thought while checking the winning numbers, she told lottery officials. “I’m looking at this wrong.”

She wasn’t the only one in disbelief about her $130,000 win.

Frachiseur called her children, who all “thought she was mistaken,” officials said.

An avid Arkansas lottery player took home $130,000 in a Jan. 31 Natural State Jackpot drawing, officials said. Photo from Arkansas Scholarship Lottery

The winning numbers, 1, 11, 14, 15 and 39, were all inspired by Frachiseur’s previous winning Quick Pick ticket, lottery officials say.

Before this big win, lottery officials said Frachiseur also won $300 playing the same numbers in a Jan. 29 drawing.

Frachiseur plans to use her winnings to do some repairs around the house, officials said.

While “an extravagant vacation” isn’t in the books, Frachiseur told lottery officials it will be contingent on another big lottery win.

“When I come back after I win $214 million, we’ll be having a completely different discussion,” Frachiseur told lottery officials.

Fort Smith is about 160 miles northwest of Little Rock.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

